Police: Man arrested after witnesses reported he jumped from Galveston Causeway Bridge

One man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police received reports that he jumped from the Galveston Causeway.



Just after 3:45 p.m., Galveston police were called out to a welfare concern on the Causeway in reference to a Hispanic man sitting on the railing.



Police said as they were responding, another caller reported that the man jumped off the causeway and was swimming back towards the Galveston shore, near Galveston Bait Camp.

The report stated a caller at the bait camp observed a male emerge from the water, get into a dark-colored Nissan Altima, and fled the scene on the feeder road.



Authorities said an officer spotted the vehicle on the feeder road and initiated a traffic stop.



The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Arnoldo Pena, was found to be soaking wet, according to authorities.



He told authorities that he was in good physical health, not suicidal, and has jumped from other bridges before.

Pena is charged with disorderly conduct and was taken to the Galveston County Jail.