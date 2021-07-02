Police looking for man seen on camera stealing about $4000 worth of iPads

article

Authorities need your help finding a man seen on surveillance cameras stealing $4,000 worth of iPads in west Houston.

It happened at a building in the 2300 block of S. State Highway 6 at 5:20 a.m. on June 21.

According to investigators, the unidentified suspect was seen on surveillance cameras breaking a window. That's when the man reportedly stole five iPads valued at nearly $4,000 and caused more than $700 in damages before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

He has been described as White or Hispanic between 20 to 30-years-old with a bald or shaved head, wearing shorts, a hoodie, and a mask during the burglary.

Any information that may lead to his arrest could result in a cash reward of up to $5,000. You can submit information to Crime Stoppers by going online or calling 713-222-TIPS.

