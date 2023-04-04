Police need your help identifying two men accused of sexually assaulting a victim in southwest Houston.

The victim told officers with the Houston Police Department the attack happened Monday, January 2 in the 10500 block of WIlcrest Dr. Investigators said the two attackers held the victim down and threatened them with serious bodily injury before sexually assaulting them.

Both suspects were described as Black men, one in his early 30s standing about 5'11" weighing about 170 pounds with a muscular build, words tattooed on his neck and a half sleeve on his left arm from his elbow down to his wrist with a clean-shaven face.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

The second, meanwhile, was said to be in his late 20s, about 5'7" weighing about 130 pounds with a thin build and a goatee.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Any information on the attacker's identity that could lead up to their arrests and/or charges filed could qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or going online.