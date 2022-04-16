Police investigating man's body found in southeast Houston

article

Houston police are piecing together what led up to a man's death on Gulf Freeway on the southeast side Saturday morning.

Investigators received a call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Gulf Freeway, where a man's body was found lying in the berm between the feeder road and the southbound main lanes.

The man was reported to be wearing red shorts, and a white shirt and had blood on him, according to the caller.

It's unclear how the man died, or how he got there, but an investigation remains underway.