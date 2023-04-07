Police investigating early morning shooting in Galveston

article

The Galveston Police Department is investigating after several calls were made regarding a shooting early Thursday morning.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of 61st Street just before 2:30 a.m.

When the officer arrived, they found a building and several vehicles with bullet holes.

Police said while investigating the incident, police received information of a subject arriving at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are urged to contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702. You may also contact the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477