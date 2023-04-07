Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating early morning shooting in Galveston

By
Published 
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston
Police lights are pictured in an undated file image. article

Police lights are pictured in an undated file image.

GALVESTON, Texas - The Galveston Police Department is investigating after several calls were made regarding a shooting early Thursday morning. 

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of 61st Street just before 2:30 a.m. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

When the officer arrived, they found a building and several vehicles with bullet holes. 

Police said while investigating the incident, police received information of a subject arriving at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are urged to contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702. You may also contact the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477