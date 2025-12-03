DEA launches new anti-fentanyl initiative

The Brief The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration launched its multi-faceted "Fentanyl Free America" initiative. The agency is intensifying its efforts with additional resources for community partners. A Houston DEA agent says there's been a decrease in fatal overdoses and the potency of seized fentanyl.



The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it's "doubling down" on its campaign to combat the most lethal drug ever unleashed on the American public with an initiative called "Fentanyl Free America."

Fentanyl Free America initiative

What they're saying:

Aside from intensified efforts to take down traffickers, the "Fentanyl Free America" campaign will also focus on suppressing demand.

Brian Leardo, DEA Deputy Special Agent-In-Charge of the Houston Division, explains the initiative's three-pronged approach: Prevention, Protection, and Support.

Protection: "We are expanding our investigations targeting these networks, continuing to target these networks globally." Prevention: "More community outreach, educating the people" Support: "Providing resources to those that are most greatly affected."

Why you should care:

The sheer number of lives lost to the ultra-powerful synthetic opiate is astonishing, with more than 50,000 confirmed fatal overdoses and poisonings in 2024 alone. According to the CDC, the death toll is down from its peak of over 100,000 fatal overdoses in 2023.

Leardo says that, along with a decrease in fatal overdoses, the DEA has detected a drop in the potency of Fentanyl seized.

"The deadly dose within the total number of pills seized has gone down to about 30& from 70%," said Leardo.

What you can do:

"I would ask that families, parents, grandparents, coaches please have the conversation with your children, with your loved ones about the dangers of Fentanyl. That's how we are going to make an impact," said Leardo.