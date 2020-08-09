Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly shooting in SW Houston

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Houston on Saturday. 

Authorities said they responded to a reported shooting on the 12300 block of Fondren. 

Houston Police Homicide said officers later learned of a shooting victim on the 12000 block of Sandpiper. 

Authorities said a woman was found inside of a crashed red SUV on Sandpiper. 

The woman was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries, authorities said. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Police said that the woman was driving along West Airport Boulevard when she was shot. 

No other information was released by authorities. 