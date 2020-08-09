Police investigating deadly shooting in SW Houston
article
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Houston on Saturday.
Authorities said they responded to a reported shooting on the 12300 block of Fondren.
Houston Police Homicide said officers later learned of a shooting victim on the 12000 block of Sandpiper.
Authorities said a woman was found inside of a crashed red SUV on Sandpiper.
The woman was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries, authorities said.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
Police said that the woman was driving along West Airport Boulevard when she was shot.
No other information was released by authorities.