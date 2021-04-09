Police investigate deadly shooting of child in west Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a child in west Houston.
According to police, the shooting reportedly occurred at an apartment in the 3100 block of Crestdale Drive near Kempwood.
The child was brought to a hospital around 11 a.m. Friday.
Police say the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police have not released further information about the circumstances of the shooting.
This is a developing story.