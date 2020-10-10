Police investigate after human bones were found in north Houston

article

Houston Police are opening an investigation after human bones were discovered on Saturday, Oct. 10.

According to police, the bones were found near the 2600 block of Woodard Street in Houston after a survey team walking the property line came across them.

Police say the remains have been there for some time.

At this time, it is not known how the victim died.

An anthropology team will be needed in order to determine the age and sex of the bones.

