Police: Intruder fatally shot at home in Galveston

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of an intruder at a home in Galveston.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Darcy Street.

The Galveston Police Department says a resident reported that an intruder had been shot while coming through a window of a home.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Galveston Police Department, Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

