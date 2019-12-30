Police fatally shoot suspect after chase from Pasadena to Houston

Authorities say two Houston police officers and two Pasadena police officers fired at an armed suspect following a pursuit. The suspect died at the scene.

According to the Houston Police Department, Pasadena officers initiated a traffic stop around midnight, and the vehicle was determined to have been stolen in an aggravated robbery in Houston. Authorities say the suspects fled in the vehicle and officers pursued.

Around 12:15 a.m., Pasadena police asked for assistance in Houston from Houston officers. The officers continued to pursue the vehicle.

Around 12:33 a.m., the suspect vehicle reportedly collided with a Pasadena vehicle at MLK and Pershing Street, and the suspects got out and ran away.

According to the Houston Police Department, one suspect got out with a pistol, ran to a vacant lot and two Houston police officers and two Pasadena police officers shot at the suspect. Investigators have not yet determined if the suspect discharged his weapon, but authorities say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is deceased. Police say he is believed to be a teenager or young adult.

Two other suspects are in custody.

Consistent with HPD policy, Special Investigations will lead the criminal investigation, and HPD Internal Affairs will work with Pasadena Internal Affairs on the administrative side.