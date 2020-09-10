Police: Driver who struck pedestrian on Gulf Freeway faces DWI charge

article

Police say a driver is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after he struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross a Houston freeway.

The crash occurred in the 900 block of the Gulf Freeway around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the freeway when he was struck by a gray Nissan Morano traveling in the northbound lanes. He died at the scene.

According to HPD, the 24-year-old driver remained at the scene and told officers he had been drinking and smoking marijuana.

Following an examination by DWI Task Force officers and after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, police say the driver was arrested and is facing charges of driving while intoxicated.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS