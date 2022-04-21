Police chase ends with car on fire on 290 in NW Houston; traffic at standstill

A Houston police chase ended with a car on fire on Highway 290 on Thursday afternoon, shutting down all westbound mainlanes of the highway.

Houston police say the chase, which lasted roughly 10 to 15 minutes, began in the 4300 block of Rosslyn near W 43rd Street.

The silver Honda Accord became disabled on 290 outbound near the Fairbanks N Houston exit, and the car caught fire.

Large clouds of smoke can be seen going into the air.

Traffic is at a standstill as all westbound lanes are closed on 290 due to the incident. Motorists should take an alternate route.

It is unclear why police began the pursuit of the silver Honda Accord.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.