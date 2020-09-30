Police chase ends in crash into innocent bystanders' car in SE Houston

article

A police chase that began in east Houston came to a crashing end after a 35-minute chase.

The chase began as a self-initiated traffic stop at Avenue K at Cesar Chavez around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The view from SkyFOX showed a stolen gold GMC truck with a ladder on top being chased by multiple police vehicles across the southeast side.

Police say, at one point, the truck started driving in the wrong direction, and officers terminated the pursuit while a police helicopter followed. Officers resumed following the truck when the driver began traveling in the right direction again.

The chase ended when the pickup truck crashed. Police say the car the suspect crashed into had a mother and two children inside. They were evaluated and are said to have minor injuries.

Advertisement

Police say the suspect was found to have three felony warrants – two for aggravated assault and one for felony possession of a handgun. Authorities say he was also found to be in possession of a handgun.

The police department is consulting with the district attorney’s office about additional charges.