Bellaire PD vehicle crashes after chase ends near Third Ward area

The Brief A Bellaire Police Department vehicle crashed on Del Rio Street after an police chase. One vehicle was seen at the scene overturned.



A police chase came to an end in the MacGregor area with a police vehicle being involved in a crash, according to reports.

What we know:

According to reports, around 3:44 a.m. officers with the West University Police Department initiated a chase with a suspect in the West University area.

The chase came to an end on Del Rio Street near Highway 90 just south of Third Ward. Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Del Rio Street crash (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

A Bellaire police SUV appeared to have crashed into a gate and fire hydrant at the scene. Two other vehicles were seen at the scene with damage and one of them was flipped on its side.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what initiated the chase between the suspect and law enforcement.

The conditions of those involved has not been reported.

It is also unclear what caused the crash and ow many law enforcement agencies were involved in the incident.