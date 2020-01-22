Police: Carjacker forced pizza delivery driver to lead officers on chase

article

Houston police say a pizza delivery driver was forced to lead officers on a chase as a carjacker held him at gunpoint.

It started around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a crash where a driver failed to stop and give information.

Police located the vehicle they believed was involved in the crash and tried to initiate a stop, but the driver kept going.

The chase reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. It eventually ended on Shaver Street just south of 225.

Officers then learned that the driver was actually a pizza delivery man who had been carjacked and forced to flee police while a shotgun was pointed at him, authorities say.

According to police, the carjacker got out after the chase and ran, leaving his child behind in the backseat of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Police are trying to determine how the carjacking took place. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

