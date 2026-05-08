The Brief Investigators were called to a person found dead on Bellaire Boulevard. The victim reportedly suffered injuries to the head.



Houston police are investigating after an employee at an Alief business was found dead on Friday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

What we know:

Police were called to the business in a shopping center near Bellaire Boulevard and Turtlewood Drive around noon.

According to police, an employee at the business went to check on another employee who works overnight because they hadn’t heard from him.

The overnight employee was found dead in the kitchen area. Police say he had blunt force injuries.

Police say his car also appears to be missing.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. There is no description of a suspect at this time.

It’s unclear what time the man’s death occurred, but police believe it was sometime overnight. According to police, two witnesses reported coming by at night when it was supposed to be open, but found the doors locked. However, police say the backdoor was not locked.

Police did not name the business but said it appears to always be open, serves drinks and food and has games.