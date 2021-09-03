Police: Altercation over parking spot leads to shooting in southwest Houston

article

Police say a shooting in southwest Houston may have stemmed from an altercation over a parking spot.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of West Airport Blvd.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that there was an altercation over a parking spot and a fight.

Police believe someone punched the suspect in the face, and the suspect then went to an apartment and got a gun.

Authorities say the suspect came out of the apartment and shot the victim in the face. Police say someone in a black Cadillac sedan also started shooting.

The victim, possibly in his late teens, was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police say they have a name of a suspect and are trying to get him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

