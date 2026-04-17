Houston weather: Stormy weekend ahead, FOX 26 Storm Alert issued

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert this weekend Heavy rain late Saturday into Sunday Cooler, cloudy pattern settles in after front



A stormy weekend is on tap for the Houston area this weekend. As a result, a FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

FOX 26 STORM ALERT THIS WEEKEND

Southeast Texas stays warm, humid, and breezy through Saturday afternoon with highs in the 80s and south winds around 10–20 mph with higher gusts. Rain chances remain low for your Friday night plans. But look for showers and storms to gradually increase throughout the day on Saturday, with the worst of the heavy rain late Saturday night. Late Saturday through early Sunday morning is when Houston will be under a FOX 26 Storm Alert. There's a risk for heavy downpours that could lead to a few flooded streets and some strong storms.

HEAVY RAIN LATE SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing increasing rain chances Saturday with the highest likelihood for more widespread storms Saturday night into early Sunday. Periods of heavy rainfall exceeding 2–3" will lead to a risk of minor flooding especially after midnight Saturday into the very early morning hours Sunday. Model trends continue to support the heaviest rain occurring overnight and ending by 7am Sunday.

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COOLER, CLOUDY PATTERN FOLLOWS

Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 70s with more clouds and a noticeable decrease in humidity. Some lingering showers remain into Sunday and early next week. This pattern keeps skies mostly cloudy & temperatures below normal through Tuesday. Some warming returns later next week.