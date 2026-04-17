Former Pasadena ISD teacher accused of aggravated sexual assault of a minor

The Brief A former Pasadena ISD teacher is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, according to court records. According to court documents, a 13-year-old student, said 22-year-old Vanessa Aguilar was his teacher, performed a sexual act on the student at least three times on or about February 19 to February 23. The document stated Aguilar would take the student to a separate room at Queens Intermediate to perform the sexual act, and the student would either be taken back to class or sent home for the day.



A former Pasadena ISD teacher is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, according to court records.

What we know:

According to court records, Vanessa Aguilar, 22, was arrested.

Photo of Vanessa Aguilar appearing in probable cause court

According to court documents, a 13-year-old student, who said Aguilar was his teacher, performed a sexual act on the student at least three times on or about February 19 to February 23.

The document stated Aguilar would take the student to a separate room at Queens Intermediate to perform the sexual act, and the student would either be taken back to class or sent home for the day.

After one instance, according to court documents, Aguilar wrote a sexual note to the student.

Court documents stated that while Aguilar was being questioned by investigators, and after she was read her rights that she understood, she was asked to write her name, date of birth, cell phone number and her address on a piece of paper.

During the questioning, Aguilar was questioned about the sexual note by investigators about the incident. She at first denied writing the sexual note, according to court documents.

However, the court document stated, the investigators showed Aguilar the sexual note and the paper she wrote the information on and showed her that the handwriting matched.

The court documents stated Aguilar then said she gave the note to the student.

Bond for Aguilar was set at $500,000.

What they're saying:

Pasadena ISD released a statement saying, "The Pasadena Independent School District is aware of the arrest of a former district employee in connection with an alleged aggravated sexual assault of a minor that reportedly occurred on a district campus. Upon learning of the allegations, Pasadena ISD immediately reported the matter to law enforcement. The individual is no longer employed by the district. Pasadena ISD remains firmly committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students. Counseling and support resources are available for any student who may need assistance. Because this is an active criminal investigation, Pasadena ISD will not comment further on the specifics of the allegations or the investigation at this time."

What's next:

The next court appearance for Aguilar is scheduled for May 20.