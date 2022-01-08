POLICE: 3 shot, 1 dead outside after-hours-night club in southwest Houston

article

Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside an after-hours club in southwest Houston Saturday morning.

It happened a little before 8 a.m. in the 7200 block of Clarewood near Bonhomme.

Preliminary information from the Houston Police Department says the incident may have stemmed from an altercation that happened earlier in the club. The D.J. observing this stopped playing music and the group was escorted out of the club.

It's unclear if the shooter was part of the group, police say, but outside the parking lot, about 10 minutes later, shots rang out, and the suspect reportedly took off in a car heading southbound.

A total of three people were shot: a patron, a security guard, and a club employee. We're told all three were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, but the patron succumbed to his injuries.

Several witnesses have come forward to help with the ongoing investigation and find the shooter.