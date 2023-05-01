Get Fit for Free: Planet Fitness inviting Houston teens to work out this summer

article

Are you a Houston teen looking for a place to work out this summer? Well, Planet Fitness is offering you the chance to work out for free.

The "High School Summer Pass" program is inviting high schoolers, ages 14-19 to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location, including across Houston, from May 15 through August 31.

High schoolers can click here to register for the program before gaining club access on Monday, May 15.

Teens under the age of 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.