Northwest Harris County: Small plane crash reported at David Wayne Hooks Airport; brushfires nearby

The Brief A plane crash was reported at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport. Brushfires have been reported at a nearby tree farm. Two people may be deceased, according to the sheriff.



First responders were called to a small plane crash that was reported at an airport in northwest Harris County. Brushfires have also been reported nearby

David Hooks Airport plane crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport, near the Grand Parkway and FM 2920. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident is on the runway on the south end of the field, and the plane is reportedly on fire.

The Klein Fire Department says they started receiving calls of the crash at about 12:15 p.m. The crash involved a Cessna 340 aircraft, according to the department.

Texas DPS has been called and they will lead the investigation. Medics and fire crews were also called to the airport.

Brushfires have also been reported near the scene. Fire crews are also responding to a tree farm nearby.

Others are asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Two people may be deceased, according to the sheriff, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

No other details are available.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.