Photoshoot goes wrong after men go overboard, boat strikes dock

An unmanned boat struck a concrete dock on October 9th after its three occupants, who were reportedly doing a photoshoot, “somehow fell overboard,” leaving the 24-foot vessel spinning out of control, Florida officials said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released footage of the boat going airborne and smashing into the pier and dock in the St. Lucie River, just south of the Stuart Causeway in Stuart.

The three male occupants of the boat told the Sheriff’s Office that they were “forced to dive underwater numerous times because the boat continued to circle around nearly running them over.”

The men were able to swim to a nearby sailboat and one suffered minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation into the cause of the incident was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which investigates boating accidents.

