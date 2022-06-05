Philadelphia shooting: 3 killed, 11 others shot on South Street

Police say an incident that may have started as a fight turned deadly when multiple gunmen opened fire on Philadelphia's South Street leaving three people dead and 11 others shot Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police say multiple officers were patrolling the area when they responded to the sound of gunfire near a large crowd just before midnight near the 200 block of South Street.

A total of 14 people were reportedly struck by gunfire and transported to local hospitals. Three people were later pronounced dead at the hospital: a 22-year-old man, 27-year-old woman and 34-year-old man.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a Sunday afternoon press conference that one of the deceased male victims may have been involved in a fight with another man. Outlaw says that fight may have been the ‘genesis’ of the gunfire that broke out. Outlaw says the men involved in fight eventually began shooting at each other, and the fight ended when one of them was fatally shot.

The other man involved in the fight was also shot, according to Outlaw.

Two other suspects also reportedly fired onto South Street, striking innocent bystanders that ranged in age from 17-69. Their conditions range from stable to critical at this time. Those victims, in addition to the other two victims who succumbed to their injuries, are believed to have been innocent bystanders, according to Outlaw.

Outlaw called the "horrendous, unthinkable act" a "dark day for Philadelphia" during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Police Inspector D.F. Pace said shortly after the shooting that police who were on patrol nearby responded to the sound of gunfire and observed multiple gunmen firing into a crowd. Several wounded victims were reportedly found lying on the sidewalk.

Authorities say that an officer shot at a suspect multiple times and believe the suspect may have been hit. Pace said early Saturday morning that the suspect appeared to stop firing and dropped his firearm after he came under fire.

The weapon he dropped was equipped with an extended magazine, according to police.

The discharging officer was withing 10-15 yards of the suspect, watching him shooting into the crowd, Pace said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons -both handguns - were recovered. Police say at least five different guns were fired during the shooting and shell casings were found strewn throughout the 200 and 300 blocks of South Street.

According to police, one of the suspects fled southbound on American Street.

"South Street is known for being a corridor for entertainment. There are numerous eating establishments, drinking establishments and businesses throughout the entire area of the 200-300 hundred block of South Street," Inspector Pace said, noting that there are numerous surveillance cameras in the area.

People gathering on South Street Saturday night can be seen running in surveillance footage from a business located near the deadly shooting. FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza says the video shows the "pandemonium" as shots rang out.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

Pace added that South Street is patrolled by numerous police officers as part of standard deployment on Friday and Saturday nights, especially during the summer.

Prior to the shooting on South Street, police say there was another incident just blocks away at 4th and Bainbridge streets. 13 shots were fired in that incident. Pace says investigators are looking into any possible connection between the incidents given the proximity.

A third shooting was also reported in the area about 30 minutes before the shooting on 500 Broad Street. Police say a person was fatally shot during that incident.

The U.S. Attorney's office says they will also be assisting Philadelphia police during this investigation.

"We are committed to seeking justice for these and all victims of violence," the office said in a tweet.