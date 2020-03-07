Person tested positive for coronavirus attended mass at Houston church

article

Harris County Public Health has confirmed that an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus attended Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

The service took place at 5:30 p.m. on February 26. The individual received ashes and had communion in the hand but did not receive communion from the cup. They sat in the last pew on the left side of the church at this service.

If you sat in the last three rows on the left side of the Church at the 5:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday Mass, you are asked to contact Harris County Public Health at 713-439-6000. Anyone experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus is urged to seek medical attention immediately.

MORE: Live updating map of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. & around the world

St. Cecilia has taken the following to help protect its parishioners:

• Baptismal fonts have been drained and sanitized and will not be filled for the remainder of the Lenten season

• Pews, door handles, and bathrooms have been sanitized

• Hand sanitizers will be placed at all church entrances

For those who are unwell or uncomfortable coming to mass or in crowded places, you are urged to remain home and join in prayer. St. Cecilia Catholic Church asks parishioners to keep those affected by coronavirus in your prayers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE