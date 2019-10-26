Penguins at Moody Gardens take a swing at predicting World Series winner

Now that the Astros are back in the game, the South Atlantic Penguins at the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid took a whack at predicting the winner of this year’s MLB championship series!

After the big prediction, Hendrix the rockhopper hit a homer while the Springer and Astro the king penguins cheered him on from the "press box".

The 1.5 million-gallon Aquarium Pyramid where the penguins live is a tribute to the North Pacific, Caribbean, Tropical Pacific, and South Atlantic Oceans and opened in the summer of 1999. As one of the largest aquariums in the world, the facility features close-up views of penguins, sharks, seals, seahorses, moray eels and much more.

Through its expansion phases, Moody Gardens has continued to focus on education and research, working to inspire young people to protect their environment, and to assist researchers in the areas of medicine and entomology.