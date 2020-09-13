Pedestrian in critical condition after early morning crash in Houston

Houston Police and Fire responded to reports of an auto vs pedestrian crash that took place on Sunday, Sept. 13 around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the male pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of 6000 Gessner in Houston when he was struck by an SUV.

Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital, he is currently in critical condition.

According to police, the driver of the truck remained at the scene, and there were no signs of intoxication with the driver.

The driver won’t be charged at this time.

