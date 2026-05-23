Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Freeway
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HOUSTON - Authorities said a pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross the North Freeway early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Houston police responded to the 4400 block of North Freeway in the southbound lanes near Airline Drive around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the freeway when they were hit by a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said they believe the tractor-trailer was traveling at normal freeway speed at the time of the accident.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.