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Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Freeway

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Published  May 23, 2026 10:18 AM CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Brief

    • Houston police said a person was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer while attempting to cross North Freeway.
    • The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Airline Drive.
    • Investigators said the driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene and cooperated and was believed to be traveling at normal highway speed.

HOUSTON - Authorities said a pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross the North Freeway early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Houston police responded to the 4400 block of North Freeway in the southbound lanes near Airline Drive around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the freeway when they were hit by a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said they believe the tractor-trailer was traveling at normal freeway speed at the time of the accident.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

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