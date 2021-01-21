Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Highway 6 in west Houston

Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Highway 6 in west Houston.

Authorities responded to scene near Highway 6 and Memorial around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to police, a driver was traveling southbound on Highway 6 when she struck a pedestrian who was reportedly running across the roadway.

Police say at least one witness provided corroborating information to the driver’s statement.

According to HPD, the pedestrian is believed to have been running outside of a crosswalk. Police will review any available security camera footage to verify what happened.

Advertisement

Authorities say the driver did not show signs of impairment, and there are no charges pending.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS