An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Thursday evening.

Officials said the crash occurred on the 10200 block of Aldine Westfield Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Houston police said it was reported by witnesses that a Hispanic male, possibly in his 20s, was on the sidewalk attempting to get onto a bicycle.

The witnesses stated the man appeared to be possibly intoxicated, and fell over landing on the street.

That's when, a truck pulling a trailer, was traveling southbound on Aldine Westfield, struck the man.

Police said the driver of the truck stopped and called 911.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said it's unknown if the man was actually intoxicated as that will need to be determined by medical examiners.

Police added the driver of the pickup truck did not show signs of intoxication.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.