Pearland police seek suspects in armed home invasion

The Pearland Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects involved in a home invasion burglary that occurred in October.

The incident took place at the Elan Shadow Creek apartment complex, located at 12900 Shadow Creek Parkway on October 24.

SUGGESTED: Houston police body camera shows officer-involved shooting stemming from Oct. kidnapping

Surveillance footage captured the four suspects, believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, forcing entry into a resident's apartment. One suspect was seen brandishing a handgun.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Images from surveillance footage show one suspect with an uncovered face, another holding a handgun, and the entire group together. Notably, one of the suspects was wearing Bart Simpson shorts.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident.

The Pearland Police Department is urging anyone with information about the suspects or the crime to contact Detective Crabb at 281-997-4175.