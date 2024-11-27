Houston police body camera shows officer-involved shooting stemming from Oct. kidnapping

article

Newly released footage from the Houston Police Department shows the moments the police chase of a kidnapping suspect ended as a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said police received a call around 3:42 p.m. Oct. 28, that Wilmer Sanchez-Hernandez kidnapped a woman at gunpoint from an apartment complex.

Police said the incident began as a domestic violence call the night before resulting in Sanchez-Hernandez's wife and young child staying at a family member's home that night.

Sanchez-Hernandez went to the relative's home and kidnapped the woman and child at gunpoint the next day.

Officers located his vehicle around 4:12 p.m. Oct. 28 and tried to make a traffic stop.

Sanchez-Hernandez stopped the vehicle multiple times, but drove away from officers when they got out of their vehicles, police said. Sanchez-Hernandez shot at officers twice during the resulting chase.

Police pinned Sanchez-Hernandez's vehicle as he was entering the Southwest Freeway around 4:40 p.m. and three officers fired shots into the vehicle, hitting Sanchez-Hernandez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the officers fired rifles at the vehicle. The other is using a handgun.

The officer with his handgun drawn can be heard yelling at Sanchez-Hernandez to get out of the vehicle.

Another officer is heard yelling, "Get the lady! Get the girl. Get the girl. Get the girl."

The woman and child were not hurt during the incident.

The released helicopter footage shows officers pulling both from the back of the SUV.

Menendez-Sierra said the investigation was still in its early stages.

