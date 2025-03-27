Ex-Pearland ISD employee charged with online solicitation of a minor

article

The Brief Former Dawson High School employee Jerel Griffin has been charged with online solicitation of a minor. Pearland ISD says it is cooperating.



A former Pearland ISD employee has been charged with the online solicitation of a minor.

What we know:

The school district says that former Dawson High School employee Jerel Griffin was recently taken into custody.

Griffin was previously listed as an instructional aide on the Dawson High School website.

Pearland ISD says it is cooperating with the police investigation and the allegations have been reported to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and State Board for Educator Certification.

What we don't know:

No information has been released about the incident that led to the charges.

What they're saying:

"We are unable to comment on specific personnel matters, please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," said a Pearland ISD spokesperson in a statement.