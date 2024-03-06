Three men are in jail after a failed attempt to steal several boxes of drills from a Lowe’s in Pearland. The incident happened around 2:20 PM on Tuesday and involved suspects Quinton Harris and Treveon Wilson, both residents of Houston.

Authorities say Harris and Wilson forcibly broke into the Dewalt Tool Section Cabinet utilizing bolt cutters, making off with an estimated $7000 worth of drills.

They then attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle driven by Kashunte Johnson, also from Houston.

Their escape was short-lived. A Pearland Police Department Motorcycle Unit quickly found the getaway car, initiating a pursuit that concluded behind the Hobby Lobby on Pearland Parkway. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Kashunte Johnson was apprehended promptly, while Quinton Harris and Treveon Wilson were pursued by various units of the Pearland Police Department for the next three hours. With the collaborative efforts of the Patrol, Drone Team, K9 Units, Special Investigations Unit, Detectives, and Telecommunications Operators, Harris and Wilson were successfully located and arrested.

All three suspects are currently detained at the Pearland Jail, facing charges related to the attempted theft. Chief Spires of the Pearland Police Department commended the officers and dispatchers involved and highlighted their effective communication and coordination throughout the operation.

