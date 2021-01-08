Pct. 8: SWAT at Deer Park home after occupant threatened deputies serving eviction

article

Authorities say SWAT was called to a home in Deer Park after an occupant threatened deputies who were attempting to serve an eviction.

According to Harris County Pct. 8, deputies attempted to serve a court ordered Writ of Possession – a forcible eviction – at a residence in the 2900 block of Parkglen Street.

An occupant inside the residence threatened to use deadly force against deputies and refused them entry, Pct. 8 says.

Deputies backed out to a safe distance and Deer Park Police Department S.W.A.T. was called in to assist.

Authorities say the scene remains active as negotiators attempt to reach a peaceful conclusion to this situation.

The constable’s office says they contacted the nearby Deer Park Elementary School and suggested that school officials follow lockdown procedures as is protocol in these situations.

Deer Park ISD says the school was placed on precautionary lockdown.

The following message was sent to Deer Park Elementary parents:

Dear Parent/Guardian,



This morning, Deer Park Elementary was contacted by Harris County Precinct Eight regarding a forced eviction that is taking place about a block away from the school (near the intersection of East P Street and Parkglen Street). The situation has resulted in the presence of a number of emergency vehicles in the area around the school.



As a precaution, county sheriffs recommended that we follow lockdown procedures for the duration of the event. They assure us that they have plenty of officers available to manage the situation, and they do not expect there to be an impact on the school.



I want to stress that we are following our normal routines whenever possible, and we are doing everything we can to make it a regular instructional day for our students. In most cases, there has been no interruption at all. However, some students have been moved away from areas with windows to other parts of the school.



Regards,

Whitney Rich

Principal, Deer Park Elementary