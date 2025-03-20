The Brief The Pauline Road fire in San Jacinto County has grown to more than 2,400 acres as of Thursday and is 45% contained. At this time, some mandatory evacuations are in place with 900 homes evacuated. Two shelters are open for families who have had to leave their homes. The wildfire started from a prescribed burn. One home burned overnight.



The Pauline Road wildfire reported in the Cleveland area on Wednesday and has continued to grow into more than 2,400 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

The fires was initially reported on FM 1725 and Alsobrooks Road in the Cleveland area, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire originally started as a prescribed burn, according to Josh Mizrany of the Texas A&M Forest Service. Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough says the prescribed burn was authorized, but officials are reviewing the circumstances and communication surrounding it.

How large is the San Jacinto County fire?

As of about 4 p.m., the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office reports the fire has burned 2,450 acres.

It is 45% contained at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pauline Road Fire: More than 2,000 acres burned in San Jacinto County, 20% containment

Battling the fire

Crews from both Montgomery and San Jacinto County fire crews, along with other local, state, and federal crews, have been at the scene.

Additional resources are coming to provide aid on Thursday, including aircraft.

Director of Emergency Management Jason Millsaps says 120 personnel or more are helping to battle the fire.

On Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said winds have died down, which will help containment efforts. He also commended first responders for their "remarkable" overnight efforts and for putting themselves in harm's way to protect residents

Mandatory evacuations

What we know:

At 5:30 a.m., Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough confirmed mandatory evacuations issued in both Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties remain in place.

Millsaps says those San Jacinto County east of Peach Creek and along the Lee Turner Road should be evacuated at this time. Those west of Peach Creek in Montgomery County should be hyper-vigilant as the fire has not crossed Peach Creek at this time.

Evacuations are active for residents on Pauline Road, Lee Turner Road, and Kirby Road near the Peach Creek Estates.

Judge Keough says about 900 homes have been evacuated. Officials at the scene said two "outbuildings" were damaged in the fire, but have not reported any home damages.

There is a possibility more evacuation orders can be given to residents in the area.

Shelter locations

Shelters are open at:

Montgomery County EMC Community Development Center: 16401 First Street, Splendora, TX 77372 *Pets are allowed

San Jacinto Community Center: 225 Live Oak St, Coldspring, TX 77331 *Pets are allowed

Anyone who needs a safe place to stay or a warm meal can find shelter information on redcross.org/shelter , the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Home burned by wildfire

What they're saying:

One home has burned due to the fire, according to officials. Mizrany says the home was not near the burn's starting point.

Livestock evacuations

If you need to find somewhere for your livestock to go, these locations are open to take them in:

Caney Creek Cowboy Church: 17703 Nonesuch Road Conroe, TX

Bull Sallas Park Arena: 21675 McCleskey New Caney, TX

Commissioner Matt Gray said crews have rescued and rallied 60-80 cattle, hordes, and other animals..

Impacts on Houston-area

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena reports significant smoke could impact Liberty and Northeast Harris Counties. Those who will be outdoors, are suggested to wear a N95 mask and stay hydrated.

You should avoid all outdoor burning with conditions worsening due to low humidity and shifting winds.