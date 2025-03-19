San Jacinto County: Multiple fires reported in Cleveland; 12 homes evacuated, officials say

The Brief The fires were reported near FM 1725 on Wednesday. Local, state, and federal units are assisting. A wildfire in the area has reached 200 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website.



Multiple fires have been reported in the Cleveland area as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Jacinto County Fire Marshal's Office.

What we know:

The fires were reported on FM 1725 and Alsobrooks Road in the Cleveland area, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. Officials have evacuated Alsobrooks Road.

Officials say at least 12 homes in the area have been evacuated.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed a wildfire in the area on its website. According to them, the "Pauline Road" fire has reached 200 acres and is 0% contained as of about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Local, state, and federal crews are reportedly at the scene of the fires.

The fires pose no threat to Montgomery County residents, according to the county Office of Emergency Management.

This is a breaking report. More information will be added when available.