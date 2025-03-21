Pauline Road Fire: More than 2,400 acres burned, fire deemed contained; Friday update

The Brief The Pauline Road Fire has been contained in San Jacinto County and is no longer spreading. Texas A&M Forest Service will be taking over continuing to monitor the fire. The fire originally started from an authorized prescribed burn. Evacuations were lifted for residents on Thursday as fire conditions improved.



Montgomery County officials announced Friday morning the Pauline Road fire has been contained and is no longer spreading.

There have not been any fires or hotspots outside the containment lines, so operations will soon turn over to the Texas A&M Forest Service to complete mop-up and final containment.

How did the Pauline Road Fire start?

What we know:

The fire originally started as a prescribed burn, according to Josh Mizrany of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough says the prescribed burn was authorized, but officials are reviewing the circumstances and communication surrounding it.

How much did the Pauline Road Fire burn?

On Friday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service last reported the fire burned 2,421 acres in San Jacinto County.

Crews monitored the fire overnight and found no active fire near the perimeter.

Texas A&M Forest Service taking over

What's next:

According to Director of Emergency Management Jason Millsaps, the fire is mostly under control, so Unified Command will demobilize and equipment will be moved out of the field.

The Texas A&M Forest Service will take over with containing the fire as the line of fire is contained.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire for weeks to ensure there are no hotspots.

Residents will expect to see smoldering stumps, limbs, and pinecones, but do not have to call it in as crews will be keeping an eye on it.

Damages caused by Pauline Road Fire

What we know:

It was reported on Thursday that one home has burned from the fire.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough says it was a vacation home that was not in use, so there was no one home at the time.

Keough went on to commend the firefighters for their work to make sure no other structure sustained damage.

Evacuations and rescues

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the evacuations for San Jacinto County and Montgomery County were lifted after fire conditions improved.

Judge Keough said about 900 homes were evacuated.

More than 90 animals were rescued by officials during the fire.