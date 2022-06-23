Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Pelosi, charged by D.A. for DUI

article

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was formally charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence causing injury.

Napa County district attorney's office announced the charges on Thursday.

Pelosi was involved in a crash on Highway 29 in Oakville over Memorial Day Weekend. His blood-sample content was just over the legal limit, according to California Highway Patrol.

Pelosi faces five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device. He also faces fines and fees as well as completion of a court-ordered drinking driver class.

Pelosi was released from custody and is expected to appear in court Aug. 3.