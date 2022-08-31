Woman fatally shoots man who reportedly banged on vehicle window in Pasadena: police

article

A driver in Pasadena fatally shot a man who reportedly banged on her window in an intersection, police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday near the 1400 block of S Houston Road.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

The investigation is underway and details are still limited at this time.

Police did say that the woman was in her vehicle when the man reportedly banged on her window and she shot him in fear for her life.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear at this time how they ended up in a parking lot. It’s also not known if the woman and the man knew each other.

Police said the woman was coopering with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.