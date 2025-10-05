Pasadena: Four found injured in overnight shooting scene, police say

The Brief Police were called to a shooting on Meadowlake Road early Sunday morning. Two people were reportedly found shot, and two others "appeared to have been assaulted." All are expected to recover, and a follow-up investigation will be conducted.



Four people were found injured at a Pasadena shooting scene, and police say they'll be looking into what happened.

Pasadena: Meadowlake Road shooting

What we know:

Police say they were called to a shooting at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Meadowlake Road.

Officers at the scene reportedly found two people with gunshot wounds and two others who "appeared to have been assaulted."

All four were sent to a hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Evidence was reportedly collected at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified, and there is no information on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Pasadena Police will open a follow-up investigation to identify and interview anyone involved in this incident.