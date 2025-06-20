The Brief The Pasadena District B city council race will be decided by a coin toss. Bianca Valerio and Bruce Leamon tied in the runoff election on June 7. Per the Texas Election Code, the candidates have agreed to the coin toss tiebreaker.



A Pasadena City Council race has come down to a coin toss.

Bianca Valerio and Bruce Leamon received the same number of votes in the Pasadena District B city council runoff election this month, triggering the tiebreaker.

Pasadena election ends in tie

By the numbers:

Valerio and Leamon each received 272 votes in the runoff election on June 7.

According to the city, a recount on Wednesday confirmed the tie.

(Left Getty Images) (Right photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Why a coin toss?

Dig deeper:

According to Texas Election Code, "Except as provided by Subsection (c), if the candidates in a runoff election tie, an automatic recount shall be conducted in accordance with Chapter 216. If the recount does not resolve the tie, the tied candidates shall cast lots to determine the winner."

What's next:

According to the city, both candidates agreed to a coin toss, which is scheduled for Monday, June 30.