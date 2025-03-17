Expand / Collapse search

Pasadena: Wanted suspect arrested in shooting that injured two students during fight, police say

Published  March 17, 2025 4:07pm CDT
Pasadena
The Brief

    • Damian Alexander Saiz, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
    • In February, two students were shot during an after-school fight across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School.
    • Videos of the incident were shared with FOX 26.

PASADENA, TEXAS - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a Pasadena ISD high school that left two students injured, police say.

Pasadena ISD shooting arrest

What we know:

On Monday, Pasadena Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Damian Alexander Saiz.

According to officials, Saiz was arrested in the city without incident. He is facing two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

What we don't know:

There is no information on Saiz's bond amount or how he was located.

Pasadena students shot

The backstory:

On February 28, two Pasadena ISD students were shot during an after-school fight.

The incident happened in a church parking lot across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School.  

One student was sent to a local hospital and the other was carried out via Life Flight. 

Officials say one of the victims was shot in the upper torso/chest area. That student was said to be in stable condition.

The other victim had a gunshot wound to the left forearm.

Pasadena Police said both victims attend Memorial High School.

Two Pasadena ISD students shot during after-school fight, district says

The incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Friday in a church parking lot across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School.

That evening, police posted on social media that they were looking for an armed suspect.

The Source: Information in this report is provided by the Pasadena Police Department and a previous FOX 26 report.

