Pasadena: Wanted suspect arrested in shooting that injured two students during fight, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a Pasadena ISD high school that left two students injured, police say.

Pasadena ISD shooting arrest

What we know:

On Monday, Pasadena Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Damian Alexander Saiz.

According to officials, Saiz was arrested in the city without incident. He is facing two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

What we don't know:

There is no information on Saiz's bond amount or how he was located.

Pasadena students shot

The backstory:

On February 28, two Pasadena ISD students were shot during an after-school fight.

The incident happened in a church parking lot across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School.

One student was sent to a local hospital and the other was carried out via Life Flight.

Officials say one of the victims was shot in the upper torso/chest area. That student was said to be in stable condition.

The other victim had a gunshot wound to the left forearm.

Pasadena Police said both victims attend Memorial High School.

That evening, police posted on social media that they were looking for an armed suspect.

