Two Pasadena ISD students shot during after-school fight, district says

The Brief The fight reportedly happened across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School. Two students were shot. One student is said to be in stable condition. The other student's condition is unclear.



Two Pasadena ISD students were shot during a fight after school on Friday, according to the district.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened at about 2:50 p.m. in a church parking lot across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School.

A spokesperson for Pasadena ISD says a fight in the parking lot led to gunshots.

Two students were struck by the gunfire. One was sent to a local hospital and another one was carried out via Life Flight.

One of the students is said to be in stable condition.

In a letter to Pasadena ISD families, the district says schools in the area were placed on Secure, but the Secure was lifted after authorities found no ongoing threat. The schools were

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.

The second student's condition is also not available.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Pasadena police are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-477-1221.

Letter to Pasadena ISD families

What they're saying:

Pasadena ISD officials sent the following letter to families in the district:

Pasadena ISD Family,

This afternoon, at approximately 2:55 p.m., a physical altercation took place across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School. Law enforcement immediately responded and continues to be on the scene. During the incident, shots were fired resulting in the injury of two students.

As a precautionary measure area schools that were still in session were placed on Secure to ensure the safety of students and staff. The Secure was lifted after law enforcement determined there was no on-going threat. All area schools were safely dismissed and will remain in the area.

The City of Pasadena Police are actively investigating the situation. If anyone knows any information that would be helpful in the investigation, please contact the City of Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221.

A campus investigation will be completed to determine school discipline consequences as we will not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students.

Pasadena ISD crisis counselors will be at Pasadena Memorial High School and additional security personnel next week will be assigned as we work together to keep our campuses safe.

This article will be updated when more information is available.