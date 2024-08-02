Pasadena police officers were involved in a shooting with a man after being called to a possible assault late Thursday night.

Around 11:51 p.m., Pasadena Police Department officers arrived at a home in the 4400 block of Cypress Pond Court and a woman approached them, looking to have been assaulted, officials say.

Officers were told the resident had a previous history involving a firearm with the department.

Using a shield for protection, officers attempted to enter the house but a male suspect inside fired gunshots at them, forcing them to retreat. During the exchange, one officer fired back, striking the suspect in the abdomen. Several rounds fired by the suspect came close to hitting the officers, with at least one round hitting an officer's shield.

The Pasadena Police SWAT team was called to assist and, upon approaching the house, they saw the suspect lying on the ground with a gun nearby.

Police officers placed the suspect in custody, and then allowed medical personnel to render aid after the scene was cleared. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Pasadena Police Department, in conjunction with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.