Pasadena police officers fatally shoot man in Seabrook

Pasadena police officers shot a killed a man who pulled out a gun as they approached him on Thursday night, the police department says.

The shooting occurred in Seabrook in the 2600 block of Repsdorph around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Pasadena PD, officers were at the location looking for a suspect wanted for a felony aggravated assault warrant.

"When they pulled up into the area, they saw the suspect, identified him and went to contact him," said Pasadena PD Assistant Chief Kevin Wingerson. "When that took place, he pulled a handgun out, displayed it in a threatening manner, and our officers shot and killed him."

No officers were injured.

Multiple agencies are investigating, including the Pasadena Police Department, Seabrook investigators, and a team with the District Attorney’s Office.