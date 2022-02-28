Pasadena PD looking for woman seen running from vehicle at Satsuma Park

Police are urgently asking for the public’s help to identify a woman seen running from a vehicle at Satsuma Park in Pasadena.

The Pasadena Police Department shared video of the woman and the vehicle on Monday, but the timestamp on the video is dated 10 a.m. February 25.

According to Pasadena PD, the woman is seen running from what appears to be a Grey Ford Escape at the park located in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

"Please watch this video of a woman who appears to be in distress," Pasadena PD wrote on Facebook. "We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the woman and the vehicle seen in this video."

The vehicle can be seen driving across a grassy field toward the direction where the woman ran off-screen.

Anyone with information on the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact detectives at (713)475-4822 or Pasadena PD’s main number at (713)477-1221.

