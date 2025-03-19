Pasadena: Suspect arrested in death of UH-Clear Lake student Payas Deo

The Brief Police say 20-year-old Nickalous Benjamin has been charged with Payas Deo's death. Deo was found dead on March 1 after he went missing in February 8.



A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a 20-year-old UH-Clear Lake student, Payas Deo.

Arrest in Payas Deo death

What we know:

On Wednesday, Pasadena Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Nikalous Ahmed Benjamin.

Police say Benjamin was arrested for Deo's death. He has been charged with Murder and Tampering with a Human Corpse.

Missing Pasadena man found dead

The backstory:

On February 8, Payas Deo, a sophomore at UH Clear Lake, was reported missing from his family's home near Space Center Blvd and Sunrise Lake Drive.

The next day, his vehicle was found some 5 miles from his home.

On March 1, Deo was found shot to death in Houston near Dumas Street. Police say his body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled Deo’s death a homicide and lists his cause of death as a "gunshot wound involving the head and neck."

