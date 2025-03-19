Pasadena: Suspect arrested in death of UH-Clear Lake student Payas Deo
PASADENA - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a 20-year-old UH-Clear Lake student, Payas Deo.
Arrest in Payas Deo death
What we know:
On Wednesday, Pasadena Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Nikalous Ahmed Benjamin.
Police say Benjamin was arrested for Deo's death. He has been charged with Murder and Tampering with a Human Corpse.
Missing Pasadena man found dead
The backstory:
On February 8, Payas Deo, a sophomore at UH Clear Lake, was reported missing from his family's home near Space Center Blvd and Sunrise Lake Drive.
The next day, his vehicle was found some 5 miles from his home.
On March 1, Deo was found shot to death in Houston near Dumas Street. Police say his body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled Deo’s death a homicide and lists his cause of death as a "gunshot wound involving the head and neck."
The Source: Pasadena Police Department and previous FOX 26 reports.