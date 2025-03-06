Payas Deo: Pasadena community mourns loss of UH Clear Lake student

Payas Deo's father, Rohit, has been searching for answers his son went missing in early February. Now that the 20-year-old has been found dead, Rohit is also looking for justice.

Payas Deo found dead

What we know:

On February 8, Payas Deo, a sophomore at UH Clear Lake, was reported missing from his family's home near Space Center Blvd and Sunrise Lake Drive,

The next day, his vehicle was found some 5 miles from his home.

On March 3rd, 23 days after he was reported missing, the teen was found shot to death in Houston near Dumas Street.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when Deo died or who was involved in his death.

‘It’s a nightmare'

What they're saying:

On Thursday night, family and friends held a vigil for the beloved student. Payas' father, Rohit Deo, says he was well known by their neighbors.

"He used to take a walk outside in the morning, and he knew a lot of neighbors," said Rohit.

As Payas' vigil was full of grieving supporters, his father is consumed by all the unanswered questions as his search for his missing son has turned into a search for justice.

"I want to know the answer," Rohit said. "Who did this? Why they did this? Where they did this? I want justice. I don't have anything."

The grieving father says he doesn't want any other parent to feel the pain he's enduring and hopes those with information will contact the Pasadena Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at (713) 477-1221.

You can also contact one of these detectives:

Detective Hawthorne:Cell: (281) 782-5512Email: chawthorne@pasadenatx.gov

Detective MacGregorCell: (281) 658-1119Email: cmacgregor@pasadenatx.gov

